Ghana records one recovered case of Marburg virus disease

By IANS Published: Published Date - 10:15 AM, Sat - 13 August 22

Accra: The last case of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) confirmed in Ghana has recovered from the infection, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said in a statement.

The GHS added on Friday that the country has recorded three infected cases, and two other infected patients had died of the disease.

“The only survivor of the three has since recovered from the disease following two negative tests carried out 48 hours apart by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research. The patient has since been discharged and reunited with her family. Ghana, therefore, has no case of MVD,” the statement added.

The GHS identified 198 contacts in four districts since the outbreak, and 118 have completed their mandatory 21-day follow-up, Xinhua news agency reported.

In line with the country’s pandemic management and prevention standards and in accordance with the World Health Organisation requirements, the statement said the relevant state agencies would maintain heightened surveillance for MVD and other viral hemorrhagic fevers.