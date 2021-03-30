GHMC completes 17 major SRDP projects

In the last six years, Corporation has spent a whopping Rs 1,010.77 cr for the makeover of roads in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a major makeover that aims to improve conditions for road users in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the last six years has spent a whopping Rs 1,010.77 crore under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

Since 2014, the civic body under the SRDP has completed 17 major works which include flyovers, Road over Bridges (RoBs) and Road under Bridges (RuBs) in busy corridors of the city and also suburbs.

Incidentally, before the year 2014, only Rs 63.27 crore were spent to complete seven works such as Rajiv Gandhi flyover at Punjagutta, Greenlands flyover, Chandrayangutta flyover and restoration of RoB across Dabeerpura railway station. Another three works started before 2014, were however completed later with Rs.68.84 crore.

The flyovers and underpasses built under SRDP have now come as a big help in reducing the traffic congestions and also minimising travel distance and time for motorists.

Being the State government’s long-term initiative for easing traffic congestions in different areas of the city, SRDP has been yielding positive results with many structures being well utilised by road users. Underpasses and flyovers constructed in different areas have also thrown more lasting solutions in solving traffic snarls.

Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge built with Rs 184 crore and vehicle underpass and flyover at Mind Space junction constructed at Rs 131.64 crore has turned out to be a major highlight of SRDP.

Ayyappa Society underpass thrown open to traffic on January 3, 2018 began a new phase in road infrastructure development in the city under SRDP. Since then, the GHMC has completed these 17 projects in different areas of the city while several other works were in progress.

As part of the SRDP works, GHMC also constructed underpasses at Mind Space and Chintalkunta, flyovers at Mindspace junction, Rajiv Gandhi statue junction, Biodiversity junction, a four-lane elevated corridor from Jubilee Hills, Road No.45 to Durgam Cheruvu and others.

