GHMC Council ratifies 25 proposals despite attempts by BJP corporators to disrupt proceedings

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:47 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

TRS Corporator speaking at the GHMC General Body Meeting held on Tuesday. Some members of the Opposition held protests outside the GHMC head office before the meeting and later as the proceedings began, kept attempting to obstruct the entire meeting.

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Council, which met here on Tuesday, ratified 25 proposals, all despite repeated attempts by corporators of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress to disrupt the proceedings.

Some members of the Opposition held protests outside the GHMC head office before the meeting and later as the proceedings began, kept attempting to obstruct the entire meeting. They even raised objections when a corporator sought to thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for initiating construction of the Kumram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan and the Sevalal Banjara Bhavan.

The council’s primary aim of discussing civic amenities in the city initially was relegated to the sidelines with the BJP corporators raising issues of September 17 as Liberation Day and referring to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar, which were met with resistance from other benches. The Congress members too interrupted the house several times demanding that they be allowed to speak out of turn.

It was only later that the council, cutting across party lines, could discuss issues of sanitation following which Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi, who chaired the meeting, asked Additional Commissioner Santhosh Badhavath to come up with a foolproof plan to scale up the city’s cleanliness and to involve corporators in it.

Issues related to nalas, roads and mosquito control measures were also discussed during the council meeting.