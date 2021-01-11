GHMC crackdown on sale of unstamped meat

Consumption of unstamped meat could result in ill health as unauthorised slaughtering is done mostly of deceased and unhealthy goats or sheep, GHMC officials informed.

Hyderabad: Consumption of unstamped meat continues unabated in the city despite Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) conducting awareness programmes on the need to consume only stamped meat and conducting raids on shops involved in selling unstamped meat.

From April, 2020 till January 4, 2021, the veterinary section of GHMC registered cases against 683 persons and nearly Rs 18 lakh penalty was levied on them, besides confiscating 1,222.5 kg of unstamped meat and 1,399 kg of beef during the period.

It is mandatory for hotels, restaurants, function halls and other establishments to procure only stamped meat from GHMC slaughter houses. The municipal corporation also appealed citizens to insist and purchase only stamped meat at retail outlets in the colonies and other places.

However, during raids conducted by the municipal corporation, it was found that many establishments were procuring unstamped meat. Surprisingly, many premium hotels were using unstamped meat and action was initiated accordingly. In a few cases, they were even prosecuted, said a senior official from GHMC.

Consumption of unstamped meat could result in ill health as unauthorised slaughtering is done mostly of deceased and unhealthy goats or sheep, GHMC officials informed. The municipal corporation has been conducting raids in different areas and seizing slaughterhouses that were offering unstamped meat.

At present, slaughterhouses are being operated at Ramnaspura, Amberpet, Jiaguda and New Bhoiguda. This apart, a rendering plant is operated at Chengicherla to treat the waste created due to slaughter of goat, sheep and others. Not confining to meat confiscation, the GHMC also seized nearly 89 kg of plastic (polythene bags below 50 microns) during the above period. “We have been requesting residents to use tiffin boxes to carry meat but many tend to use polythene covers,” said a senior official from GHMC.

