GHMC elections: Over 10,000 banners removed under MCC

By | Published: 10:44 pm

Hyderabad: Under the Model Code of Conduct for the ensuing Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, 10,777 posters, banners and flexes have been removed so far, said, Kampati Vishwajith, officer appointed for Model Code of Conduct. About 20 special teams have been working in three shifts for removal of unauthorised flexes and banners.

As part of this process, 2,798 flexes and banners were removed on November 17, 4,120 on November 18 and 3,860 on November 19, he said adding that this process will continue.

