| Ghmc Officials Inspect Hotel In Kondapur After Cockroach Found In Food

GHMC officials inspect hotel in Kondapur after cockroach found in food

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:04 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Taking to social media, the person with the Twitter handle @KPHB_Kurradu raised the complaint. Taking to social media, the person with the Twitter handle @KPHB_Kurradu raised the complaint.

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials on Wednesday inspected a popular hotel in Kondapur after a person complained to them that a cockroach was found in his food.

Taking to social media, the person with the Twitter handle @KPHB_Kurradu raised the complaint.

Following this, GHMC officials inspected the establishment and submitted a report for further action.