GHMC Mayor holds meeting with Medical Officers

Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Thursday directed the officials of GHMC health and sanitation wing to monitor sanitation and hygiene in hotels in the city. She asked the officials to carry out inspections regularly, even if no complaints from citizens were received, to ensure that the food being prepared and served in the hotels was hygienic.

At a review meeting which was attended by Chief Medical Officer, Padma, and Assistant Medical Officers of Health (AMOHs) of 30 circles, the Mayor suggested that it would be better if GHMC shifted the ‘Feed the Need’ community fridges for the homeless and poor, closer to hotels so that the food kept in the refrigerators would be in a better condition to eat.

She asked the AMOHs to give their feedback regarding the inspection of hotels so that appropriate steps could be taken to improve sanitation. The Mayor also inspected the renovated crèche, situated on the ground floor of GHMC Head Office.

Meanwhile, a notice that GHMC has put out, inviting applications from aspirants for co-option as members of GHMC, has been withdrawn. The step has been taken by the authorities in view of continuous holidays and fewer working days in the ensuing month of April. The GHMC will shortly issue a revised schedule of the same.