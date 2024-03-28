Keshava Rao, daughter to join Congress, son sticks to BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 09:06 PM

Hyderabad: BRS secretary general and Parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao, along with his daughter and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, are poised to return to the Congress fold on March 30.

Keshava Rao joined the BRS (then TRS) in June 2013, and served as the party secretary general. He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha for two terms and led the BRS Parliamentary party.

Sources said Keshava Rao called on BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao at the latter’s Erravelli residence on Thursday where the duo are learnt to have discussed about the party internal affairs and political scenario in the State as well as at the national level.

Later, Keshava Rao expressed his desire to rejoin Congress, where he began his political career.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Keshava Rao said Chandrashekhar Rao and himself shared mutual respect for each other.

Similarly, the party leaders and cadre also extended their support. He termed BRS MLC K Kavitha’s arrest as illegal and politically motivated. He also appreciated the decision of his son Viplav Kumar to continue in the BRS.

Earlier, in a statement, Viplav Kumar declared that he did not share the idea of his father and sister joining the Congress.

He asserted that he would continue to serve in the BRS as he has immense faith in the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao.