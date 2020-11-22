GHMC polls: Don’t fall prey to election gimmicks, says RK Puram TRS candidate

TRS candidate Vijaya Bharathi on Sunday campaigned in several localities of the division urging voters to cast their vote to car symbol

By | Published: 8:06 pm

Hyderabad: Development and improved infrastructure was visible all over Hyderabad after the TRS came to power, said RK Puram division TRS candidate Murukuntla Vijaya Bharathi Aravind.

Vijaya Bharathi on Sunday campaigned in several localities of the division urging voters to cast their vote to car symbol and expressed confidence that the development programmes and welfare schemes of the TRS would ensure the party’s win in the GHMC elections.

After the formation of Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had spent crores of rupees developing Hyderabad city beyond recognition, she said. Foreign investors were looking towards Hyderabad after the Chief Minister put the city on the global map. Flagship programmes like Kalyana Lakshmi-Shaadi Mubarak, Aasara pension for elderly etc. were implemented by reaching out to people in every nook and corner of the State.

She cautioned voters not to fall prey for the gimmicks being played by the political parties which were making false promises. Welfare schemes were being successfully implemented in Telangana irrespective of religion and caste, she said. The opposition parties are trying to divide the people of Telangana by causing differences only to gain mileage.

Killa Maisamma Temple chairman Godugu Srinivas, Maroju Ramachary, SK Mohammad, Kondra Srinivas, TRS division president Patel Sunitha Reddy, Shailahja Reddy, Maram Sujatha Reddy, Likki Urmila Reddy among other leaders of the constituency were part of the campaign.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .