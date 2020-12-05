GHMC polls: Temporary win for BJP, says Owaisi

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will definitely give a fitting and suitable response to the BJP in coming days, said AIMIM chief

Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi said that in the next Assembly elections the Bharatiya Janata Party will not show such performance as seen in GHMC elections.

“We will contest against the BJP in a democratic way. The people of Telangana will fight the BJP in the State. It is a temporary victory for the BJP in the GHMC elections. It is against our wishes,” said Asaduddin Owaisi addressing the media late in the night.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will definitely give a fitting and suitable response to the BJP in coming days.

