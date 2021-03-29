GHMC property tax stands at Rs 1,543.28 crore

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: With a target of Rs 1,900 crore and three more days left to realise it, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) property tax collections till Sunday stood at Rs 1,543.28 crore. Jubilee Hills with Rs 163 core topped the circle-wise chart of property tax collections.

As per the tax collection data provided by the civic body, out of the 16 lakh plus property tax assessees in the GHMC jurisdiction, 11.84 lakh property owners have paid the tax by Sunday.

In terms of the circle-wise tax collection, Jubilee Hills was followed by Serilingampally with Rs 155 crore and Khairatabad with Rs 140 crore.

The GHMC officials have requested property owners to clear the dues to avoid penalty. Those property owners who were yet to make the payment can pay the tax at all municipal circle offices, citizen service centres, via online modes, e-Seva centres and also to bill collectors by March 31. From April 1, a fine is to be imposed.