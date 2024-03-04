GHMC protects Edgavani Kunta in Gopanpally

As authorities were undertaking the renovation of inlet and fencing works, owners of survey numbers 71/1, and 71/2 located near the pond approached the High Court to stop the excavation being done by the Irrigation Department and asserted ownership over banks of the water body.

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 4 March 2024, 07:59 PM

Hyderabad: The Lake Protection Committee of GHMC foiled attempts to encroach Edgavani Kunta in Gopanpally on Monday.

Along with dumping construction waste, miscreants managed to cut through embankment and tried to occupy 5.3 acre of Full Tank Level (FTL) land of the water body located in Serilingampally, officials said.

Also Read Venkatesh Dhotre assumes charge as Asifabad Collector

As authorities were undertaking the renovation of inlet and fencing works, owners of survey numbers 71/1, and 71/2 located near the pond approached the High Court to stop the excavation being done by the Irrigation Department and asserted ownership over banks of the water body.

The court however issued directions to continue the work without interfering with the adjacent agricultural lands and properties. While 95 per cent of the work is completed, a press statement released by the GHMC says that officials found the owners of those lands dumping debris and boulders into the pond and that an FIR was lodged against them in the Gachibowli Police Station. Rangareddy district authorities also took cognizance of the matter and issued a notice.

Development of water bodies ponds through CSR

Multiple corporate companies have come forward to rejuvenate and develop ponds and lakes within GHMC limits under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Work around the water bodies to protect its FTL boundaries with fencing, landscaping, development of walking tracks, beautification, improvement of inlets and outlets, cleaning of ponds, and desilting is being done under the supervision of the Irrigation Department officials.

Further, the GHMC Commissioner is inspecting all the lakes under CSR and issuing necessary instructions to the officials to ensure sustainable development.