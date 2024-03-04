Venkatesh Dhotre assumes charge as Asifabad Collector

A 2017 batch IAS officer, Venkatesh was Kharitadabad Zonal Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation before being posted as Collector of Kumram Bheem Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Venkatesh Dhotre assumed charge as Collector of the district here on Monday. He was posted here after Collector Hemanth Borkade was transferred recently.

A 2017 batch IAS officer, Venkatesh was Kharitadabad Zonal Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) before being posted as Collector of the district.

He said that he would focus on improving education, health and health sectors by having coordination with officials of various departments. He stated that steps were being taken to ensure better administration for the public.