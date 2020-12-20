GHMC ropes in NGOs to end stray menace

Apart from GHMC, the five NGOs will take up animal birth control procedures and vaccination of street dogs

By | Published: 12:09 am 10:05 pm

Hyderabad: In a move aimed at addressing the street dog menace in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to allow five NGOs, apart from the municipal corporation itself, to take up animal birth control procedures and vaccination of street dogs in the five municipal circles of Kapra, Serilingampally, Malakpet, Mehdipatnam and Alwal in the city.

Under a pilot project, the municipal corporation has roped in five NGOs for taking up sterilisation, Anti Rabies vaccination and other healthcare issues of street dogs in the city.

To this effect, the municipal corporation signed agreements with the five NGOs and a couple of organisations have already launched works. This is being done as part of ensuring ward-wise 100 per cent sterilisation of canines across GHMC limits.

In addition to these organisations, the municipal corporation will be continuing its work of catching the dogs, sterilisation and vaccination. As part of the agreement, the NGOs will be entrusted with the task of catching the dogs, checking their health status, taking up sterilisation, giving anti-rabies vaccine shots and other services.

They will be deploying personnel, using their own vehicles and medicines. The municipal corporation will be paying Rs 1,500 per dog for sterilisation, vaccination and other services, besides providing space at Animal Care centres for taking up the procedures, GHMC Chief Veterinary Officer Abdul Wakil said.

After the entire procedure, including rehabilitation for five days, the dogs will have to be released in the same areas from where they were picked up by the NGO personnel. Pictures of the entire process, including catching the dogs, taking to the animal care centres, sterilisation and releasing back in the same areas will have to be taken by the NGOs, he said.

To maintain all these data and ensure transparency, an exclusive app is being developed and it will be operational in a week. All the NGOs are recognised by the Animal Welfare Board of India, he said.

“Based on the performance of the NGOs, the municipal corporation may allocate more circles in the future to replicate the same exercise,” said Wakil.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .