GHMC Standing Committee elected

The Standing Committee takes important policy decisions and approves any development work that requires funds from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 March 2024, 06:36 PM

Hyderabad: With the number of contesting candidates being equal to the number of seats for the GHMC Standing Committee, Commissioner Ronald Rose on Saturday declared the contestants as elected as per Rule 13(1) of the GHMC (Constitution and Choosing of Members to the Standing Committee) Rules, 2010.

While a total of 19 corporators were nominated, after scrutiny, only 15 of them made it to the final list. With the committee having only 15 seats, there was no need for the polls. Those elected include Avula Ravindar Reddy, Uppalapati Sreekanth, Kandi Shailaja, Ghouse Uddin Mohd, Chintala Vijay Shanti, Podavu Archana, Fahad Bin Abdul Samed Bin Abdat, Bannala Geeta Praveen Mudiraj, Manne Kavitha Reddy, Mohd Khader, Mohammed Naseeruddin, Mohammed Muzaffar Hussain, Rafath Sultana, Shaheen Begum and Sabiha Begum.

