Garbage takes over Hyderabad lanes

Although there are multiple measures and interventions in place to manage solid waste in the city, none seem to be effective

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 29 February 2024, 11:22 PM

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: From narrow lanes of residential colonies to bustling main roads in the city, the presence of garbage in Hyderabad is unmistakable. Piles of rubbish dot the streets and public spaces, creating an eyesore that city dwellers cannot ignore. Although there are multiple measures and interventions in place to manage solid waste in the city, none seem to be effective.

The lethargic management of waste by authorities coupled with public apathy has become a lethal recipe for persistent garbage vulnerable spots found in every other lane of the city. “I see that GHMC is trying with sweepers and the Swachh autos, but it does not seem to be working. We also need to work on reducing garbage production in the first place,” opines Akansha Velluru, an IT employee, shedding light on the large amounts of waste generated in the city.

Also Read Open drain poses health issues to Rama Rao Nagar residents

While the garbage that is produced in residential and commercial complexes finds its way to the dump yard, waste that comes from activity on city roads often ends up as litter. With a lack of dustbins and the motivation to find one, discarding wrappers, food, papers, or other waste has become a common practice.

Unfortunately, GHMC has failed on multiple counts to tackle this long-standing problem. Along with not being able to eliminate these spots where garbage is thrown every day, little attention is paid to the problems these spaces create.

“Where garbage is dumped, the waste and its smell is not the only problem. It is also a space for mosquitoes and other insects to breed. Dogs are also found there. Men just out and about pass urine there. Eliminating these spaces is important, “ says G Dinesh, a resident of Uppal.

Along with the umpteen problems that come with the lack of action on clearing garbage from roads, piles of waste lying on the roads unattended for days together, paints a disappointing picture of the city that is growing at an exponential pace.