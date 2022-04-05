GHMC swimming pools yet to reopen

Published: 5 April 22

Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji Greater Hyderabad municipal corporation Multipurpose sports complex Ameerpet. . Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: When mercury levels start to rise with each passing day in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) swimming pools used to be lifeline for the citizens of twin cities.

However, despite other sporting activities returning to pre-Covid period, the GHMC swimming pools are yet to welcome the trainees. The pools in the city were shut down two years ago with the surge of Covid and have been shut since then.

Instructions in place

When contacted, the GHMC officials revealed that the orders were given to all the authorities concerned at the respective swimming pools. “We have issued instructions to open swimming pools with immediate effect last month itself. However, the officials concerned will inspect the pools and see whether they need any repairs before opening. A few pools needed to be repaired and the work is going on. There are 14 pools under GHMC and a few were opened already. But there are a few that are not opened yet owing to repair works,” said Vijaya Lakshmi, GHMC Additional Commissioner, Sports.

There are seven swimming pools located in Secunderabad, Ameerpet, Amberpet, Sanath Nagar, Vijayanagar Colony, Moghalpura and Chandulal Baradari under GHMC which see huge crowds. A few more will come under the control of the civic body soon. With these pools not yet functional, many private swimming pools are cashing in on the opportunity and fleecing trainers. A few trainees are dejected at the fact that the GHMC pools are yet to be reopened.

The swimming pool in Secunderabad, on a regular day, before the pandemic, was hosting around 700 to 800 swimmers in a day. But it now sports a deserted look as it is still not operational.

Before summer camps

“We got instructions to open the pools last month. However, there are a few repair works going on. It was shut down two years ago because of the pandemic. So there is a bit of rusting and cleaning work. We were asked to open it before summer camps begin later this month. We will make sure that it will be ready before summer camps,” said Srinivas Goud, Sports Inspector, Secunderabad Zone. He further revealed that there was always a big rush at the pool before Covid.

“There used to be around 700 to 800 trainees every day. We used to have 100 in each batch. But now, students are busy with exams. Once they are done with that, there will be a rush again,” he added.

