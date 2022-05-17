GHMC to build two modern markets

Published Date - 10:58 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

The existing market at Punjagutta, which is in dilapidated state, will be demolished to build a new one.

Hyderabad: Life in a city always has to do a lot with its thriving markets. These markets, which are part of everyday life for the citizens, are seeing marked changes in Hyderabad in recent years, with better facilities being added.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now planning to build two more modern markets, one in Ameerpet at a cost of Rs 13.2 crore, and another in Punjagutta at a cost of Rs 6.7 crore.

Both the markets will be four-storied structures with a cellar and stilt floor for two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking. The proposals to build these markets were approved by the GHMC Standing Committee on May 11.

While the facility that will be built in Ameerpet is spread over 1,174 square yards, the Punjagutta model market will be built on a land parcel measuring 801 square yards. GHMC officials said that there would be 82 shops in the Ameerpet Modern Market.

“On the first floor, there will be 19 shops and two rooms for office use while on the second, third and fourth floors, there will be 21 shops each,” he said.

In the Punjagutta Modern Market, 45 shops and two rooms for office use will be built.

“On the first floor, we will build 8 shops and two rooms. On the second, third and fourth floors, we will construct 13, 11 and 13 shops respectively,” a GHMC official said.

In place of old buildings

These modern markets will provide much-needed relief to street vendors, protecting them from heat and rain. The new markets will be built by demolishing existing ones, which are in a dilapidated state. At present, vendors and hawkers at these places often get exposed to harsh weather and dust as they have no proper shelter to set up their stalls. In addition to this, the products they sell, including meat, are exposed to dust and flies.

Once the new facilities are inaugurated, these issues will be addressed as the vendors will operate from new buildings. The new modern markets will also have platforms to display vegetables, adequate places for vendors to sit in front of their stalls, bulbs, fans and parking space, to mention a few of the facilities.

