GHMC to conduct digitisation drive till Jan 22

Hyderabad: To help street vendors get onto the e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon and others, and expand their business, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is conducting “Main Bhi Digital” campaign till January 22.

The campaign is being conducted in association with the Central Government and zonal commissioners have been directed to make arrangements for conduct of training programmes on digital transactions. It is being taken up in the city following the success of pilot projects conducted in Chennai, Varanasi, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Indore cities.

This apart, instructions have also been issued to the officials to coordinate with bankers and banking controllers for pending sanctions, grounding and uploading the loan disbursement in the PM SVANidhi portal.

The GHMC has taken up a survey of street vendor to issue identity cards and facility to get loans sanction through banks under PM SVANidhi Scheme launched by central government to boost up the livelihoods of street vendors, who lost their business due to Covid-19.

Each street vendor will be sanctioned loan to the tune of Rs.10,000 at 7 per cent interest, which can be repaid in 12 EMIs. The interest paid out of above 7 per cent rate of interest will be reimbursed under this scheme.

Further, digital transactions are being promoted to get additional financial benefit at Rs.100 per month, which in turn will reduce the EMI amount paid by the vendor.

Skilling campaign

– Street vendors identified – 1,57,499

– ID cards issued – 1,44,279

– Loan applications uploaded – 57,372

– Sanctioned – 37,465

– Grounded loans – 21,319

