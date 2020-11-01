GHMC to fortify Hussain Sagar

As part of the initiative, civic body will take up strengthening works of the wall from Kavadiguda to Amberpet

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is gearing up to execute the Hussain Sagar surplus nala strengthening and repair works.

As part of the initiative, works for strengthening the retaining wall from Kavadiguda to Amberpet, the confluence point into River Musi covering a distance of nearly 9 km, will be taken up.

Due to the recent heavy rains, the existing retaining wall of the nala suffered damages at many places.

Estimates for works involved in the exercise have been done and the same are to be submitted to the government in a few days. Soon after an approval is obtained, tenders will be floated to take up the works, said a senior official.

The move comes in the wake of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao’s directions to the municipal corporation to execute the works. During his recent visit at Golnaka, he had assured on providing a retaining wall from Fever Hospital to River Musi to avoid inundation problems in the area.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan had said the government had sanctioned Rs 68.40 crores for strengthen the retaining wall from Hussain Sagar to Golnaka stretch of 8 km and new retaining wall from Golnaka to River Musi covering 1 km.

Flood Management Groups

Meanwhile, the 15 Flood Management Groups which inspected 192 lakes in GHMC and HMDA limits, observed that Rs 9.84 crore was required for taking up emergency works and Rs 31.64 crore for taking up permanent works.

Due to the recent heavy rains, several tanks in GHMC and HMDA got damaged and a few tanks breached. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the Irrigation department to take all precautionary measures to protect 185 lakes in GHMC and asses the condition of the lakes.

Accordingly, 15 groups that were formed had noticed that six lakes, including Pedda Cheruvu, Bageerathamma Cheruvu, Kotha Kunta, Mamidla Kunta, Shahtam Cheruvu and Ananthagani Kunta suffered breaches and were in critical condition.

