GHMC to take up special sanitation drive

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was making elaborate arrangements to take up a special sanitation drive in its limits particularly in highly inundated colonies, said Mayor Bonthu Rammohan here on Wednesday.

Due to recent incessant rains, debris, unused and discarded material was accumulated in many colonies and low-lying areas. To remove these accumulated material, GHMC was making arrangements to take up a drive to be launched by the MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao soon.

A meeting to this effect was conducted by Rammohan with Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, superintendent engineers and other officials concerned. The drive will be launched in all the circles of GHMC, focusing on highly effected colonies in view of seasonal rains, Covid-19 cases, and the likelihood of spread of infectious diseases.

While 242 vehicles already are available with GHMC, an additional 536 vehicles will be engaged totaling 778 vehicles. The GHMC will be launching a mobile app to monitor the drive involving 960 team leaders and 30 supervisory officers for 5,733 colonies in its limits. Accordingly, a review meeting has been conducted with all the supervisory officers at the GHMC head office.

