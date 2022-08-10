GHMC transforms dump yard-like lane in Masab Tank into vibrant food vending zone

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 11:44 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: What was once a dump yard is now a vibrant vending zone that caters to the food lovers in the city. Every evening around 4 pm, a lane in Masab Tank turns into a bustling street where kebabs are grilled in one corner and freshly baked pizzas are served in another.

It all began a few months ago when the officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) set their sights on transforming this road in Vijay Nagar Colony that had garbage scattered all over leading to a mosquito menace.

A vending zone with over a dozen kiosks in bright yellow colour was built along one side of the road and a seating area with tables, benches and decorative street lights on the opposite.

From chaat to shawarma and burgers to different kinds of sweets, Chinese dishes, and juices, one can find all kinds of street food there. It also houses a candy shop that has become the kids’ favourite.

The kiosk culture seems to have soon caught on with the rest of the city as the Hitec City metro station near the NIFT campus has turned into yet another hub of kiosks. The metro station made room for food joints like the Rollazone, Ram ki Bandi and others to set up their shops under the station.

Sanjana’s Kitchen which sells typical ghar ka khana, Kanji Juice, My Fishing Boat which has a dining space above their kiosk in the metro station, and Zomoz which is famous for their momos are the notable vendors. As the Hitec City metro station is a common transit point for many young IT professionals and with most outlets being budget-friendly, the place has become a happening spot.

With the success of vending zones like the Masab Tank Food Street, officials are now contemplating converting some other identified locations in the city to create similar eat zones.