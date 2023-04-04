GIC founder MP Santosh Kumar enters Limca Book of Records

The Limca Book of Records certificate was presented to Santosh Kumar by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Green India Challenge founder Joginipalli Santosh Kumar has been named in the "Limca Book of Record

Hyderabad: Founder of Green India Challenge (GIC) and Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar has been named in the ‘Limca Book of Records’, which recognizes and acknowledges the achievements of Indians in the fields of education, literature, cinema, science and technology, defence, social services etc.

The Limca Book of Records certificate was presented to Santosh Kumar by the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday. Editor of Limca book Records, Vatsala Kaul Banerjee said Santosh Kumar has been selected for the award in social service for undertaking a massive plantation in just one hour time.

“As part of GIC, a total of 3,54,900 saplings were planted with the participation of 16,900 people in one hour at Durga Nagar, Adilabad on July 4, 2021. Each participant planted 21 saplings and it is the best feat in this category till date,” Banerjee said.

On the occasion, Santosh Kumar said that getting GIC a place in Limca Book of Records and receiving the certificate from the hands of the Chief Minister has added more responsibility.

He pointed out that Adilabad MLA, Jogu Ramanna was the main reason for achieving the records. “With the inspiration of our Chief Minister, the Adilabad MLA took the decision to plant saplings as part of the GIC on his birthday and planted more than 3.5 lakh saplings within an hour. The efforts of Ramanna and his followers are noteworthy,” he said.

Santosh Kumar dedicated the records to Jogu Ramanna along with the nature lovers Salumarada Thimmakka, Vanajeevi Ramaiah and Jadav Payang who were involved in promoting green cover and to everyone who actively took part in the challenge.

A video on the plantation programme since the beginning of the initiative was also released and Green India Challenge representative Sanjiva Raghava and others were present.