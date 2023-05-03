KTR urges Swedish companies to invest in Telangana

Hyderabad: Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday assured all possible support to Swedish companies investing in Telangana.

A delegation of business representatives and heads of companies, led by Swedish Ambassador to India Jan Thesleff, called on the Industries Minister at his chamber in the Secretariat and discussed the investment opportunities available in Telangana.

During the meeting, the Minister explained to the delegation the industrial policies and various opportunities available in the State for investment.

He urged the representatives of the Swedish companies to invest in the State, especially in the field of technology and manufacturing sectors. Representatives of Swedish companies expressed satisfaction over the discussions and the investment opportunities available in Telangana. They were impressed with the infrastructural development taken place in Hyderabad in a period of eight years, officials said.

Ambassador Jan Thesleff assured Rama Rao that he would make efforts to bring more Swedish companies to Telangana as it had a business-friendly environment, especially Hyderabad. He said his government had set up a special system called Investment Facilitation Mechanism to work with a group of companies coming forward to invest in India. The Ambassador informed that the Swedish Embassy was continuously monitoring the investment opportunities in Telangana.

