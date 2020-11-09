Girl dies, family taken ill after consuming ‘contaminated’ water

They filled up a bottle with water from a borewell and took ill after consuming it with the symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Kamareddy: A nine-year-old girl died and three family members were critical after they consumed ‘contaminated’ water at Marlakunta tanda in Kamareddy district. The incident occurred on Thursday but came to light only on Monday.

Ramavat Megya and Chiluka Bhai and nine others of their family were returning home after working in the fields on Thursday. On the way, they filled up a bottle with water from a borewell and took ill after consuming it with the symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea. Relatives and other villagers took them to Kamareddy area hospital where the girl, Srinidhi, died while undergoing treatment.

Officials said the water was sent to a lab for testing to verify if there was any contamination or if someone had added a poisonous chemical to the water.

On Monday, Kamareddy Deputy DMHO Dr Shobha visited the hospital and inquired about their health condition. She said three persons were in the ICU and the remaining seven were stable.

