Girl Empowerment Mission follow-up workshop begins in NTPC Ramagundam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Peddapalli: A five-day long follow-up workshop on girl empowerment mission (GEM) has started in National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam on Tuesday.

Executive Director, NTPC (Ramagudam & Telangana), Sunil Kumar inaugurated the workshop at Employee Development Centre, NTPC. The programme began with the registration followed by distribution of kits containing track-suit and stationary items.

In this week-long workshop, various academic sessions as well as extra-curricular activities such as dance, music, theater, yoga and others will be organized for the girl students to ensure their holistic development.

The girl participants of the GEM summer workshop-2022 shared their experiences. Shridaksha from ZPHS High School said “In the summer workshop, we learnt a lot with respect to our academic sessions. We also immersed ourselves in the extra-curricular sessions including dance, music and theater”.