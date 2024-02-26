Girl ends life over harassment by youth in Hyderabad

26 February 2024

Hyderabad: A class ten student died by suicide allegedly due to harassment from a youth, who kept bothering her by claiming to be in love with her, in Kandukur mandal of Rangareddy district.

The girl, who was a student of a private school, was harassed by K.Nandiswar of the same village. Despite warnings given to him by the girl’s family six months ago, Nandiswar continued his harassment by frequently moving in the vicinity of her house, causing her emotional distress.

Another student named Rajesh from the same village was reported to be harassing the girl on Instagram. Fed up by the continuous harassment, the girl ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her home.

The Kandukur police booked a case and took up investigation. Three students, including Nandiswar and Rajesh, who are suspected to have played a role in her suicide, are currently being questioned by the authorities.