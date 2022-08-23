Girl killed as two-wheeler collides with auto-rickshaw in Mancherial

Mancherial: An 18-year-old girl was killed on the spot and three others sustained minor injuries when a motorbike dashed against an auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling on the outskirts of Kishtampet village in Chennur mandal on Tuesday.

Chennur Inspector T Praveen said that the deceased person was Banala Rajamani, the daughter of Kanakai from Jagtial district. The injured were Naresh, the driver of the three-wheeler and his wife Shirisha and Durgam Kiran, the driver of the motorbike.

Rajamani received grievous injuries, while Naresh, Shirisha and Kiran had wounds when the two-wheeler hit the auto-rickshaw. Consequently, the girl died on the spot. Naresh, Shirisha and Kiran were rushed to a hospital in Chennur. Their medical condition was learnt to be out of danger.

Banala Vijaya, the mother of Rajamani lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered. Investigations got underway.