Girl students thrash headmaster with brooms in Karnataka

By IANS Published Date - 03:47 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Mandya: A school headmaster was thrashed with brooms and sticks by girl students after he allegedly harassed one of them in a hostel in Katteri village in Karnataka‘s Mandya district.

According to police, the accused, who was given charge of the girls’ hostel, visited the facility every evening and used to harass them after calling them to his room.

The students have alleged that the accused headmaster used to force them to watch porn videos and touch them inappropriately. He threatened that if they revealed anything about the matter, he would ensure that the girl students would get bad character remark on their transfer certificates.

The students claimed that they tolerated it for years. On Wednesday evening, the accused headmaster had called a girl to his room in the hostel and tried to sexually harass her.

When the victim screamed for help, all the girls came to her rescue, chased the accused and thrashed him with brooms and sticks. Later, they informed the police.

The villagers also gathered near the hostel and demanded legal action against the accused.

Cops attached to KRS police station rushed to the spot and took him into the custody. They have lodged an FIR against him based on the complaint by the girls’ hostel warden.