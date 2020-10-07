Gitanjali Devashray: Students’ eloquence at its zenith

The participants from the four Houses were judged by Anjali Sharma, Headmistress and Sabrina Gardner Pre-Primary-in charge.

By | Published: 6:17 pm

Gitanjali Devashray organised an elocution competition, titled Speechcraft at a virtual session. Students of grades VII and VIII and IX and X teamed up separately. The topics that students spoke were – online learning, fitness, social media and nature’s fury. These topics are relevant in today’s scenario and students spoke on them in detail.

The participants from the four Houses were judged by Anjali Sharma, Headmistress and Sabrina Gardner Pre-Primary-in charge. Associate Director Madhvi Chandra graced the event, with her presence and spoke about the impact of these topics in today’s world. Principal Kasturi Chatterjee and senior coordinator Chitra Santosh shared their feedback. A literary celebration in all gusto was experienced.

