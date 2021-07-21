Gitanjali Vedika: Young ones express their emotions through emojis

Little ones of Gitanjali Vedika expressed their feelings and various emotions on ‘The World Emoji Day.’ They learnt about emojis and the plethora of things they represent facial expressions, different weather conditions, animals, etc. The tiny tots understood the im- portance of expressing themselves in the right way as words convey the message but emojis express the feelings. It was an amazing learning experience for the young ones.

The nursery and pre-primary I children made placards and badges of happy, sad, crying, or angry emo- jis and spoke a few lines related to them. It was a fun-filled activity for the pre-primary II students as they drew different emojis to express their basic feelings. It was indeed a visual treat.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .