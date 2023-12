Erstwhile Adilabad reels under chilly weather conditions

The average minimum temperature in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was 14.6 degree Celsius, while Sirpur (U) mandal had the lowest minimum temperature at 10.9 degree C.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

File pic

Adilabad: The erstwhile Adilabad district continued to reel under chilly weather conditions on Monday.

The average minimum temperature in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was 14.6 degree Celsius, while Sirpur (U) mandal had the lowest minimum temperature at 10.9 degree C.

Adilabad district recorded a minimum temperature of 13.6 degree C. Adilabad Urban mandal registered the lowest minimum temperature of 12 degree C.

Mancherial district’s minimum temperature was 15.8 degree C while Dandepalli mandal witnessed the lowest minimum temperature of 14.5 degree C. The average minimum temperature of Nirmal district was 16 degree C, while Pembi mandal experienced the lowest minimum temperature of 13.1 degree C.

The minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 13 degrees C to 17 degrees C, while the maximum temperatures could to be in the range of 29 degrees to 32 degrees C in the coming three days, as per a weather forecast by Telangana State Development Planning Society. Kumram Bheem and Adilabad district are expected to record minimum temperatures around 9 degrees C on December 20.

Due to chilly weather conditions, people in hilly areas such as Kerameri, Tiryani and Sirpur (U) mandals of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district witnessed freezing cold weather and did not venture outdoors till 10 am.

Meanwhile, people are being diagnosed with throat pain, fever, cold and cough following the dip in temperatures. Medical and health officials advised the public to take their bath in hot water and also to keep drinking hot water.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad

December 15: 12.0 degrees C

December 16: 11.4 degrees C

December 17: 11.1 degrees C

December 18: 14.6 degrees C

Lowest minimum temperature: 10.9 degrees C in Sirpur (U) mandal

Adilabad

December 15:12.0 degrees C

December 16:11.7 degrees C

December 17: 12.3 degrees C

December 18: 13.6 degrees C

Lowest: 12.0 degrees C in Adilabad Urban mandal

Mancherial

December 15: 15.0 degrees C

December 16: 14.5 degrees C

December 17: 13.9 degrees C

December 18: 15.8 degrees C

Lowest: 14.5 degrees C in Dandepalli mandal

Nirmal

December 15: 14.5 degrees C

December 16:14.0 degrees C

December 17: 13.1 degrees C

December 18: 16.0 degrees C

Lowest: 13.1 degrees C in Pembi mandal