Glenn Maxwell responds to Virender Sehwag’s criticism

The former opener suggested the KXIP to release Sheldon Cottrell and Maxwell ahead of the next season, calling Maxwell as the ‘10 crore cheerleader’ who was on a ‘highly-paid vacation’.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:43 pm

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was vocal about his views and he particularly went after Glenn Maxwell for not hitting form for the Kings XI Punjab.

The former opener suggested the KXIP to release Sheldon Cottrell and Maxwell ahead of the next season, calling Maxwell as the ‘10 crore cheerleader’ who was on a ‘highly-paid vacation’. “Glenn Maxwell. This 10 crore cheerleader proved very costly for Punjab. His IPL routine for the last few years has been of shirking from work but this season he broke that record as well. This is what you call a highly paid vacation,” Sehwag said on his YouTube channel.

Responding to his criticism, Maxwell said, “It’s ok. Viru is pretty outspoken with his dislike of me, and that’s fine. He’s allowed to say whatever he likes. He’s in the media for such statements, so that’s fine. I deal with that and move on, and take it with a grain of salt with Sehwag.”

“I think I’m better equipped with dealing with those sorts of things now. In hindsight it was a pretty good time to go through something like that where I was able to put some groundwork in to deal with adversity,” he added.

