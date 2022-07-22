Global Alliance of Eye Bank Associations’ inaugural national award to LVPEI

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:15 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) has been chosen for the inaugural national award of Global Alliance of Eye Bank Associations (GAEBA) in recognition of its well-established eye bank network and work done through eye banking towards addressing corneal blindness in the country. The award, which is dedicated to celebrating the achievements of the eye bank sector, was announced at the world eye bank symposium, a press release said.

A panel of independent international peers selected LVPEI for the award from a global pool of candidates.

Dr Sunita Chaurasia, senior cornea faculty and medical director of Ramayamma International Eye Bank, LVPEI, said, “Eye banking is an integral part of LVPEI and we feel humbled to receive this prestigious award and extend our sincere thanks to GAEBA for this honour”.