Global Healthcare Exchange to expand capability centre in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:58 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Hyderabad: Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) is planning to triple its workforce in India by 2025, with focus on expanding its engineering and operations teams and this would be mostly by expanding its Global Capability Center in Hyderabad.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao met with GHX Chief Customer Experience Officer Chrystie Leonard in New York.

After the meeting, the Minister tweeted

“Delighted to learn that Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) will expand its Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad, reaffirming Telangana’s position as a Global Lifesciences hub.”

The Minister further tweeted “Repeat investments like these are a stamp of approval on Brand Telangana that we are creating. We are well and truly on our way to become the “Health-Tech Mecca” of the world.”

