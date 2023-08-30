GlobalLogic to establish 200 seater IT office in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Nizamabad: GlobalLogic, a subsidiary of the Hitachi Group, is set to launch operations in Nizamabad, marking a significant milestone for the region’s tech sector. This move follows a month-long dialogue and collaboration between MLC K Kavitha and GlobalLogic.

The discussions between Kavitha and GlobalLogic representatives commenced in July, culminating in the latter’s swift decision to establish an IT office in Nizamabad within 29 days of initiation. This move has strengthened Nizamabad’s growing reputation as a technological and innovation hub.

During the last month, Kavitha took proactive measures by hosting two Job Melas, connecting job seekers with potential employers. These initiatives have opened up fresh avenues for professional growth and skill enhancement. The BRS MLC expressed her enthusiasm for the rapid progress and collaboration with GlobalLogic. The establishment of over 200 seats at the Nizamabad IT Tower reflects the company’s commitment to boost economic development and job creation in the region.

Kavitha said she was looking forward to the positive impact of GlobalLogic’s presence in Nizamabad, anticipating mutual growth and progress for the company and the local community.

