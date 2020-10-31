Gloves to be given to voters in Dubbak

In view of the pandemic, there would be less than 1000 voters per polling station, the district collector Bharathi Hollikeri said

Siddipet: The district administration would provide a glove to each voter while casting vote in the Dubbak Assembly by-elections slated to be held on Novermber 3. The voters are expected to turn up with their facial masks.

In view of the pandemic, there would be less than 1000 voters per polling station, the district collector Bharathi Hollikeri told newsmen here on Saturday.

At a press conference, she said 1,600 polling staff would conduct the by-election. Special buses would be arranged for the polling staff. There would be one presiding officer, an assistant presiding officer and three other polling staff at each of the 315 polling stations.

She said the district administration and police put in lot of effort to make all arrangements. The district administration has ensured minimum facilities at all the polling stations. Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis, trainee collector Deepak Tiwary, Assistant Election Officer Anwar and others were present.

