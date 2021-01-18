Glut in production brings down tomato prices in Hyderabad

Drop by almost four times compared to recent months, farmers attribute it to huge production in districts

Hyderabad: Large scale production this season and heavy inflows into the market has resulted in surplus availability of tomatoes and a subsequent sharp drop in its prices in the city markets. Across vegetable markets and retail stores, the prices have dropped by almost four times compared to recent months and in some cases, tomatoes are being sold at throwaway prices. On Sunday, the board price of tomatoes in Rythu Bazaars was Rs 6 per kg and as the day progress, towards late afternoon, traders offered tomatoes for Rs 3 to Rs 4 per kg to clear the leftover stocks.

This happens to be the lowest price for tomatoes in recent times as the vegetable usually cost over Rs 20 per kg. A year ago, tomatoes went on to cost Rs 50 per kg and even during the lockdown, its prices hovered around Rs 30 to 40 per kg. At Rythu Bazaars, a tomato box containing around 25 kg to 28 kg is being sold for Rs 150 and by afternoon, traders pointed out, prices drop to as low as Rs 50 per box. “Farmers usually prefer not to take the stock back when it remains unsold. So they sell for whatever price is offered,” said a trader.

Given the huge stocks at most of the vegetable markets and prices sliding drastically, homemakers are picking up tomatoes in good quantities, the trader said. Another one pointed out, “given the low prices, many are picking up tomatoes to prepare pickles”. Farmers attributed a steep fall in tomato prices to huge production in neighbouring districts and accordingly, markets witnessing huge arrivals.

“Last year, Telangana received bountiful rainfall and it resulted in fruitful production of crops. Tomatoes prices will be low for some more weeks before picking up towards March-end,” said J Shekhar, a farmer and vendor at Erragadda Rythu Bazaar. According to vendors, the production of tomatoes is mostly from Navpet in Vikarabad, Shamirpet, Gajwel, Chevella and some pockets of Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar, all witnessing a surplus production in this season.

