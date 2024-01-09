GMR Aero Technic unveils game-changing aviation school in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 January 2024, 03:00 PM

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: GMR Aero Technic, the MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Ltd., is all set to revolutionise the aircraft maintenance engineering landscape in India with the inauguration of the GMR School of Aviation.

Strategically located within the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the GMR School of Aviation is poised to become a beacon of excellence in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering.

On Tuesday, it has announced a fully integrated 4-year AME program along with type training, certified by EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) and DGCA. Other courses include a Combined B1.1 and B2 Aircraft Maintenance Engineering licensing program in technical collaboration with Airbus,

Aircraft Specific Type Training Courses and Aircraft structures, Aircraft composite and other Ancillary Courses.

GMR officials said the students who have passed with 10+2 examinations with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics were eligible. The admission will be determined by an entrance examination and students need to score a minimum of 65 per cent.

Meanwhile, students joining the EASA program will have the opportunity to complete two years of academic training in the campus and two years on job training in GMR Aero Technic. Rigorous training and examination at the school will prepare the Aircraft Maintenance Engineers for certification processes and regulatory compliance, officials said.

The school will shape the lives of many by creating job opportunities in a niche aviation segment for aspirants in the aviation industry.