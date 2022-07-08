GMR group takes charge of Indonesian airport

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:33 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: Angkasa Pura Aviasi (APA), a joint venture company of GMR Airports Limited and Indonesia’s state-owned airport operator Angkasa Pura II (AP2) announced on Friday that it had assumed operational charge of the Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia.

According to a press release, the GMR Group was now the only Indian airport operator with a significant presence in South-East Asia and Europe. At present, GMR is operating the Mactan Cebu International Airport in the Philippines and recently finished construction of Clark Airport, Philippines. Medan airport would be the second operating asset in the company’s portfolio in South-East Asia. The group is also coming up with a Greenfield airport at Crete in Greece.

The JVC will look at transforming the Kualanamu International Airport into the western international hub of Indonesia. The project scope includes the operation, development, and expansion of the airport over a period of 25 years.