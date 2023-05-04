Go First airlines cancels all its flights till May 9

The Indian airline Go First has canceled all flights until May 9 and also not taking new bookings until May 15 due to operational reasons.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:09 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Hyderabad: The Indian airline Go First has canceled all flights until May 9 due to operational reasons. The airlines are also not taking new bookings until May 15. A few reports say that flight operations will remain suspended till May 15. The airline also stated that the full refund would be credited to affected passengers shortly.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also requested that the airline handle refunds to passengers within the timelines specified in the regulations. DGCA issued the show cause notice to the airlines for announcing the sudden cancellation of flights for three days starting May 3.

Earlier, Go First Airlines filed for bankruptcy and announced flight cancellations from May 3 to 5.

The airline made the announcement that it would initiate voluntary insolvency procedures with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), blaming Pratt & Whitney (P&W) for its bankrupts. The airline claimed that it was forced to apply to the NCLT as a result of Pratt & Whitney’s International Aero Engines supplied a number of failing engines that caused the grounding of 25 aircraft, or half its fleet of Airbus A320neo flights.

Go First claimed that P&W, the sole engine supplier for A320neos, had broken contractual commitments and disregarded a Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) arbitration ruling. It said that its operations would have become unviable if engines failed more frequently during the following three to four months.