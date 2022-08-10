Godavari crosses second warning level at Bhadrachalam, officials on alert

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:37 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Second warning issued as water level in river Godavari crossed 48 feet at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: Water level in river Godavari has been rising and crossed the second warning level at Bhadrachalam in the district on Wednesday.

At 5am in the day the water level crossed the second warning level of 48 feet and reached 49.30 feet. By 12 noon water level reached 50.40 feet with a discharge of 12.79 lakh cusecs. As a result transportation on Cherla-Bhadrachalam and Burgampad-Kothagudem roads has been affected.

Transportation in Wazedu and Venkatapuram in erstwhile Warangal district, Aswapuram, Cherla, Burgampad and Dummugudem mandals in Kothagudem district has been affected as the floodwaters inundated main roads at several places.

Godavari flood waters inundated main roads between Amerdha-Ammagaripalli, Anandapuram-Chinthiryala, Battilagumpu-Ramnagar villages in Aswapuram mandal and at Gangolu village in Dummugudem mandal cutting off transportation to many villages.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty conducted a review meeting with district officials on Godavari flood situation at Sub-Collector’s office at Bhadrachalam and told the officials to be alert in view of rising flood level in the river at Bhadrachalam.