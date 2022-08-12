Godavari water level receding at Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:52 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district has been receding gradually.

Kothagudem: Water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in the district has been receding gradually and reached 52.20 feet level with a discharge of 13.80 lakh cusecs at 5 pm on Friday.

The water level in the river was 52.50 feet at 7 am. As the water level was above the second warning level, transportation on Cherla-Bhadrachalam and Burgampad-Kothagudem roads remained affected for the past three days.

Vehicular movement in many villages in Wazedu and Venkatapuram in erstwhile Warangal district, Aswapuram, Cherla, Burgampad and Dummugudem mandals in Kothagudem district has been affected as the main roads at several places inundated with floodwaters.

The TSRTC has not resumed its bus services in view of the flood situation. The District Collector Anudeep D told the special officers and district officials to be alert as the river was flowing above the second warning level.

Meanwhile, the flood situation and lack of transportation has become a trouble for the families that have made arrangements for marriages as auspicious muhurthams available in the week. The marriage parties were taking the risk of crossing inundated roads on tractor trolleys.