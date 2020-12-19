Godless to enter 2021 with a roar

After a silent 2020, the city’s death/thrash metal band is set to release new album

By | Published: 12:12 am 12:45 am

Hyderabad: The city’s very own death/thrash metal band Godless has been a part of the Indian metal scene for years now. Known for playing only their originals and featured in Rolling Stone magazine, the band is gearing up to step into the New Year with a bang and a bag full of hope.

Formed in 2015 by Aniket Yadav (drummer), Ravi Nidamarthy (lead guitarist), Kaushal LS (vocalist) and Abbas Razvi (bassist), Godless has come a long way. From playing at Wacken Open Air, Germany, the biggest metal festival in the world, in 2018, to the band’s Europe tour in 2019, which saw them crisscrossing nine countries and playing 19 shows in different cities over 21 days, the journey has been quite eventful.

The band’s last gig, just before the pandemic hit, was in Mumbai at the Control Alt Delete multi-genre festival with five separate stages.

“We happened to be the last band playing on the last day of the festival and when we kicked in, there was a huge audience, dust clouds all over and we could barely even see the audience. But we got some great feedback from the people who caught our set and a lot of people who weren’t into metal happened to like our music as well which was pretty cool,” the band members say.

The band’s latest release was EP ‘Swarm’, which the boys say got a great response from across the globe.

“We received great reviews from various magazines. The record was also rated as one of the top 5 releases from across the world by ‘Metal Injection’, one of the best known metal music publications,” says Aniket.

From 2019, when the band played its most number of shows, including the Europe tour, a Nepal tour and a couple of Indian tours, 2020 has been one of the worst years, just like it has been for live music everywhere.

“We’ve got some gig plans for 2021 though, so we will start the year off with a bang. We’ve been keeping ourselves busy with songwriting, so we’ll definitely have a new album out in 2021,” informs Aniket.

The band says the city has been very supportive of its music, though the band members are now in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

“The songwriting is mostly done individually at home. We record rough demos and send it across to each other. We take it to our rehearsal space and jam it out to see how we can polish it up. We then record some more demos and send it to our vocalist, Kaushal, who lives in Bengaluru and he finalises the vocals and lyrics for the song,” they say.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .