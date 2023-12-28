Gold Drop celebrates Hyderabad’s legendary culinary paradise

Gold Drop celebrated Hyderabad being named in the top 100 cities globally to try local food.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:33 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: Gold Drop celebrated Hyderabad being named in the top 100 cities globally to try local food. Taste Atlas – a popular food guide lists the food scene across cities worldwide and Hyderabad with its regional cuisine, rich culture and tradition is mentioned.

Mitesh Lohiya, Director, Sales and Marketing, Gold Drop, says, “It is an unparalleled delight to see Hyderabad’s regional cuisine feature prominently on a global top 100.”

While Hyderabadi Biryani is not just a dish, it’s an expression, Hyderabadi Chakna, a spicy stew made from parts of the goat, served with naan is a regional specialty. Mirchi ka Salan is the curry with light green chillies and tamarind, Hyderabadi Haleem, is made with meat, lentils, and wheat, slow cooked in a single pot overnight.

Across south India, there’s a variety of dosas and Hyderabad does a unique twist to each of these while maintaining the origin of dosas, and Kebabs, a mouth-watering preparation made with meat or vegetables or paneer. Deserts like Malida and Quabani ka Meetha are renowned as are the biscuits from Karachi Bakery, the press release added.