Gold ornaments stolen from bus passenger in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:16 pm

Hyderabad: A woman offender took away gold ornament weighing around 10 tolas from a victim after diverting her attention in a TSRTC bus at Amberpet on Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, the victim woman was travelling in a TSRTC bus when a copassenger told that her coins fell on the floor of the bus and sought help to pick it up. When the victim bent down and began picking the coins, the offender opened the zip of her handbag and collected a small bag containing the gold ornaments and got down from the bus at the next stop.

After travelling in the bus some distance, the victim checked her bag and found the gold ornaments missing. Based on a complaint the Amberpet police booked a case and started efforts to track down the offender.

