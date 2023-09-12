Gold, silver trade flat in line with global trends

Gold prices remained flat at Rs 60,000 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.

By PTI Published Date - 07:29 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

New Delhi: Gold prices remained flat at Rs 60,000 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver also ruled flat at Rs 74,400 per kg in line with global trends ahead of inflation data.

“Gold traded flat on Tuesday, with spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets trading flat at Rs 60,000 /10 grams, unchanged from its previous close,” Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the global market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,922 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 23.12 per ounce ahead of the US consumer inflation data for August.

Gold stuck in range as traders awaited a US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report due midweek, which will help inform the outlook on the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path, Gandhi said.