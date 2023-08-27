Gold worth Rs 12 lakh recovered from auto, returned to owner in Warangal

27 August 23

Warangal: The Warangal traffic police recovered a bag containing about 240 grams of gold, valued at around Rs.12 lakh, which was forgotten in an auto-rickshaw here on Sunday

The incident happened at Kashibugga centre, where Kandagatla Jotsna from Indiramma Colony forgot her bag of jewellery after alighting from the vehicle. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Bhojaraju revealed the sequence of events during a press briefing.

Jotsna had got the jewellery polished but forgot the bag in the auto on Saturday night. Worried over the loss, she promptly reported the incident to a home guard named Erra Ravi, who was on duty at Kashibugga centre.

Ravi wasted no time in alerting the higher authorities. He sent a message using his wireless set to Inspector Venkanna and other officials. The alert was quickly shared with the Auto union and all auto stands across Warangal.

The efforts of the traffic police bore fruit when the driver of the auto, in which Jotsna had travelled, identified the bag and informed the police. Subsequently, under the supervision of Inspector Venkanna, Sub-Inspector Shravan Kumar and Home Guard Ravi, the bag containing the jewelry was returned to its owner in the presence of Traffic ACP Bhojaraju.