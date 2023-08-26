Student induction programme concludes at KITSW

The SIP also aimed to bridge the gap between intermediate and engineering studies while emphasizing holistic student development.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hanamkonda: Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal (KITSW) has wrapped up its “AICTE Mandatory Student Induction Programme (SIP)” for B.Tech. first-year students across five venues on its campus here on Saturday. Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy expressed his gratitude to the faculty and staff for the successful conduct of the SIP.

The event, held from August 18 to 26, aimed to cultivate vital life skills and a proactive learning approach in students.

Chairman of KITSW V Lakshmikantha Rao along with other dignitaries, applauded the institution’s effort in conducting the SIP.

Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy highlighted the programme’s diverse activities, including teachings on human values, yoga, NCC/NSS involvement, online courses, and employability skills.

The valedictory witnessed participation from various academic heads, deans, and program coordinators.

Prof K Raja Narender Reddy and Prof K Sridhar shared their insights. A total of 819 students and staff members attended the programme.