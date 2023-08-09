Gold worth Rs 99.53 lakh seized at Delhi airport, one held

The gold paste was concealed in his baggage, and it was discovered during a search by the Air Customs team.The recovered gold paste contained an extracted quantity of approximately 1,893 grams of pure gold, valued at Rs. 99.53 lakhs.

By ANI Updated On - 05:03 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

New Delhi: The Air Customs unit at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), Delhi arrested a passenger returning from Dubai after 2.3 kilograms of gold paste was recovered from his lugguage at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport, officials said.

According to officials, the gold paste was concealed in his baggage, and it was discovered during a search by the Air Customs team. The recovered gold paste contained an extracted quantity of approximately 1,893 grams of pure gold, valued at Rs. 99.53 lakhs, they said. More details are awaited.

AirCustoms@IGIA have arrested 1 pax returning from Dubai after 2.3 kg gold paste was recovered from his baggage and seized. Wt. of extracted gold is 1893 gms valued at Rs. 99.53 lakhs. Further investigations are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/ZosRy6Zk1p — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) August 9, 2023

Earlier, the Customs Department confiscated over 1.52 kgs of gold, estimated to be worth over Rs 93.26 lakh, in two separate occurrences late Tuesday night at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. The customs agency also recovered gold weighing more than 500 gms from a traveller at Kerala’s Cochin International Airport late Tuesday.